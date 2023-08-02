Corporate Deal

Allurion Technologies Inc. is going public via SPAC merger with Compute Health Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Allurion will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $100 million. The transaction was announced Aug. 1. Allurion, which is based in Natick, Massachusetts, was represented by Goodwin Procter. The SPAC was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, which acted as financial adviser to the SPAC. Kirkland & Ellis represented Jefferies Financial Group, which acted as financial adviser to Allurion.

Health Care

August 02, 2023, 11:26 AM

