Corporate Deal

Castore, a sportswear brand, has secured 145 million pounds ($183 million) in a funding round led by the Raine Group’s flagship growth equity fund, Raine Partners, and with participation from Felix Capital and Hanaco Ventures. Castore, which is based in the United Kingdom, was advised by Allen & Overy and Addleshaw Goddard. Raine was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 30, 2023, 11:16 AM

