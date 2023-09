Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Iron Path Capital has placed an investment in custom electric motors designer, engineer and manufacturer TruTech Servo Motors & Systems Inc. in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nashville, Tennessee-based Iron Path was advised by a McDermott Will team. Counsel information for TruTech Servo, which is based in Fridley, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 06, 2023, 9:01 AM

