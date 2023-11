Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins has advised blank check company Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. in connection with the pricing of its initial public offering. The units, which began trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 9, were listed at $10 per unit. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partner Stancell Haigwood.

Agriculture

November 14, 2023, 12:23 PM

