Corporate Deal

Danaher and its wholly owned subsidiary, Veralto Corp., were counseled by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.62 billion. The debt financing will be used in connection with Veralto's spin-off from Danaher. The Wilmer Cutler team included partners C. Bahn, Molly Fox, Justin Ochs, Julie Rodgers, Timothy Silva and Brandt Tierney.

Health Care

October 03, 2023, 10:14 AM

