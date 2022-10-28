Corporate Deal

Altria Group Inc., through its subsidiary PM USA, and Japan Tobacco (JT) Group, through its subsidiary JTI, have announced a joint venture agreement to market and sell heated tobacco stick products in the United States. Richmond, Virginia-based Altria was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Andrew J. Nussbaum and Zachary S. Podolsky. JT Group, which is based in Tokyo, was represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partners Paul Humphreys and Sebastian Fain.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 28, 2022, 11:41 AM