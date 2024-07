Corporate Deal

Cinven, the leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies, has agreed to invest in Fressnapf Tiernahrungs. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Cinven was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Wessel Heukamp and Victoria Sigeti. Counsel information for Krefeld, Germany-based Fressnapf was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 08, 2024, 1:36 PM