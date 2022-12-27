Corporate Deal

Searchlight Pharma Inc., a specialty healthcare company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., doing business as Miravo Healthcare., for approximately $15.8 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 23, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Montreal-based Searchlight Pharma was advised by McCarthy Tetrault. Miravo, which is based in Ontario, Canada, was represented by Goodmans LLP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 27, 2022, 11:08 AM