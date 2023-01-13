Corporate Deal

Mongolian Mining Corp. (MMC) announced it's $40 million in aggregate investment in Erdene Mongol. Concurrently, MMC and Erdene Mongol’s parent company, Erdene Resource Development Corp., have entered into a strategic alliance agreement for the development of Erdene's Bayan Khundii Gold Project. Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia-based MMC is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner Gerhard Radtke. Counsel information for Erdene was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 13, 2023, 10:54 AM