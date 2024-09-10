Corporate Deal

Squarespace Inc., a software as a service for website building, and Permira Advisers today announced that they have agreed to amend their previously announced definitive agreement to take Squarespace private. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Squarespace stockholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for an aggregate transaction value of approximately $7.2 billion. New York-based Squarespace was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. London-based Permira was advised by Latham & Watkins and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The special committee of Squarespace's board of directors was counseled by Richards, Layton & Finger. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati acted as legal counsel to Anthony Casalena, the founder and CEO of Squarespace. Investors General Atlantic and Accel were counseled by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Cooley, respectively.

Investment Firms

September 10, 2024, 3:38 PM