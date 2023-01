Corporate Deal

Party City Holdco was counseled by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in a debt offering valued at $150 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised an ad hoc group of first-lien noteholders in connection with the transaction. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Damian S. Schaible and Adam L. Shpeen.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 11:48 AM