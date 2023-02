Corporate Deal

R.R. Donnelley & Sons have agreed to sell its Canadian operations to marketing and business communications firm DATA Communications Management Corp. for 123 million Canadian dollars ($91 million). The transaction, announced Feb. 22, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Brampton, Canada-based DATA Communications is advised by McCarthy Tetrault. Counsel information for R.R. Donnelley, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

February 23, 2023, 8:25 AM