Corporate Deal

EIV Capital LLC has agreed to invest in Penrose Midstream Partners LLC in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Locke Lord. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based EIV Capital was advised by a McDermott Will team led by partner Kevin Brophy. Penrose Midstream, which is based in Houston, was represented by Locke Lord.

Energy

May 08, 2023, 10:19 AM

nature of claim: /