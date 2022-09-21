Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. announced that it has made a significant growth investment in the Hiller Companies, a fire protection and life safety product provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Netherlands-based Pon Holdings BV, a majority investor in Hiller, was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Frank Azzopardi, Michael Davis, Hilary Dengel, Corey Goodman and Adam Kaminsky. Counsel information for Littlejohn, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 21, 2022, 7:47 AM