Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Haveli Investments LP has agreed to acquire Certinia, formerly FinancialForce, from Advent International and Technology Crossover Ventures. The transaction, announced July 26, is expected to close in Aug. 2023. The acquisition will be funded by Haveli Investments Software Fund, with participation from General Atlantic. Austin, Texas-based Haveli Investments was advised by Ropes & Gray. General Atlantic was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Matthew W. Abbott and Brian C. Lavin. Counsel information for Advent International and Certinia was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 27, 2023, 9:44 AM

