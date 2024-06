Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Clearhaven Partners in its acquisition of Zixi, the provider of the software-defined video platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland & Ellis team included partners Christian Atwood, Amanda Border, Ashley Gregory, Brandon Short and Vincent Thorn. Clearhaven Partners was also advised by Meitar. Zixi was represented by Goulston & Storrs.

June 14, 2024, 12:19 PM

