Corporate Deal

Iberdrola has agreed to sell more than 8,400 MW of its combined cycle gas operations in Mexico to Mexico Infrastructure Partners (MIP) for approximately $6 billion. Iberdrola, which is based in Bilbao, Spain, was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by partners Antonio Morales and Juanjo Corral. Counsel information for MIP was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

April 10, 2023, 12:32 PM

