Corporate Deal

Delaware Life Insurance Co. has agreed to sell Delaware Life Insurance Co. of New York to Nassau Financial Group's subsidiary Nassau Life Insurance Co. in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Sidley Austin. The transaction, announced Nov. 18, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Delaware Life is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team. Nassau Financial, which is based in Hartford, Connecticut, was advised by Sidley Austin.

Health & Life Insurance

November 21, 2022, 8:26 AM