Corporate Deal

Emmes Co., a full-service clinical research organization and a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, has acquired Essex Management. Financial terms were not disclosed. New Mountain and Emmes, which is based in Rockville, Maryland, was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Todd Kornreich. Counsel information was not immediately available for Essex Management.

Investment Firms

March 27, 2023, 10:03 AM

