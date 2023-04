Corporate Deal

TPG Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Elite, a law firm-focused practice management and financial services provider, from Thomson Reuters, valuing the business at approximately $500 million. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. San Francisco-based TPG was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Thomson Reuters, which is based in Toronto, was advised by a Baker McKenzie team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 05, 2023, 8:34 AM

nature of claim: /