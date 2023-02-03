Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells counseled Bizzi & Partners in connection with obtaining $313 million in joint financing from Northwind Group, a real estate private equity firm, to construct luxury condos in lower Manhattan. Bizzi is partnering with Fortress Investment Group and the U.S. Immigration Fund to construct a 88-story, 912-foot-tall building. The Hogan Lovells deal team was led by finance partner John Beck. Northwind was represented by a Polsinelli team led by shareholder John Vavas.

Real Estate

February 03, 2023, 8:45 AM