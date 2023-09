Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has agreed to acquire NextGen Healthcare Inc., a provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by Goodwin Procter. NextGen, which is based in Atlanta, was represented by Latham & Watkins. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to NextGen Healthcare.

September 07, 2023, 4:10 PM

