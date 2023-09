Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $575 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 12 by Denver-based Advanced Energy Industries Inc., a precision power conversion, measurement and control technologies developer. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer, Hillary Coleman, Lucy Farr and Mark Mendez. The notes come due 2028.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2023, 9:20 AM

nature of claim: /