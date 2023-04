Corporate Deal

CFM announced that it has acquired IMM, a workflow automation platform for financial institutions, from private equity firm OceanSound Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based OceanSound was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Alexandra McCormack and Allison Schneirov. IMM, which is based in Rahway, New Jersey, was represented by Sills Cummis & Gross.

Technology

April 14, 2023, 10:21 AM

