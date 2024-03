Corporate Deal

Quilvest Capital Partners announced that it has placed a minority investment in specialist consulting firm Acuiti Labs. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Quilvest Capital was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by corporate partner James Renahan. Counsel information for Acuiti Labs was not immediately available.

