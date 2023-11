Corporate Deal

Humana was counseled by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson in a debt issuance valued at $1.35 billion. Underwriters for the offering, including Barclays, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group, were counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Banking & Financial Services

November 03, 2023, 2:14 PM

nature of claim: /