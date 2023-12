Corporate Deal

John Laing Group Ltd., controlled by funds advised by KKR, was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in connection with the refinancing of its debt valued at an aggregate 210 million euros ($230 million). The Simpson Thacher team included partners Yash Rupal, Gil Strauss and Claire Williams.

Construction & Engineering

December 20, 2023, 8:01 AM

