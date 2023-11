Corporate Deal

Liberty Latin America Ltd. has entered an agreement with Phoenix Tower International to monetize over 1,000 mobile tower sites across Panama, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Barbados and the British Virgin Islands. Denver-based Liberty Latin was advised by Baker Botts partners Matthew Adler, Jonathan Gordon, Jon Lobb, James Marshall and Chris Wilson. Phoenix Tower, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida, was represented by Choate Hall & Stewart.

Telecommunications

November 13, 2023, 7:52 AM

