Prairie Operating Co., an oil and natural gas company, has acquired Exok Inc. assets in Weld County, Colorado. for $20 million. Houston-based Prairie Operating was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by Mark Kelly and Crosby Scofield. Counsel information for Weld County, Colorado-based Exok was not immediately available.

August 21, 2023, 1:44 PM

