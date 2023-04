Corporate Deal

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was counseled by Cooley in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $275 million. Latham & Watkins represented underwriters Evercore and JPMorgan Chase. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Greg Rodgers, Shayne Kennedy and Arash Aminian Bagha. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 7:39 AM

