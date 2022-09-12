Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin is counseling San Diego-based Castle Creek Capital Partners VIII LP in its investment agreement with Third Coast Bancshares Inc. to raise approximately $69 million, in aggregate, through the issuance of non-cumulative convertible preferred stock. The transaction, announced Sept. 8, is expected to close Sept. 22, 2022. The Sidley Austin team includes partners Michael Lewis and Vijay Sekhon. Third Coast Bancshares, which is based in Humble, Texas, is represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team. Fenimore Kay Harrison is advising Piper Sandler & Co., acting as the sole placement agent for Third Coast.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 8:28 AM