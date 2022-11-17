Corporate Deal

Diamondback Energy Inc. has agreed to acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Lario Permian LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Co., and certain associated sellers for approximately $1.55 billion in cash and stock. The transaction, announced Nov. 16, is expected to close on Jan. 31, 2023. Midland, Texas-based Diamondback is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Lario Permian and associated sellers are being represented by Vinson & Elkins and Boigon Law Ltd. The V&E team is led by partners John Grand, Doug McWilliams and Brian Moss.

Energy

November 17, 2022, 10:10 AM