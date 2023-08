Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided Hercules Capital in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $24.5 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 14 by San Diego-based biotechnology company Heron Therapeutics Inc. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Haim Zaltzman and Dan Van Fleet.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 17, 2023, 9:56 AM

