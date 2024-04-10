Corporate Deal

Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, announced that it has acquired Space City Services, a provider of transportation and services for hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals and waste materials. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Woodlands, Texas-based Quantix was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Paul Anderson and Melanie Harmon. Counsel information for Space City, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

