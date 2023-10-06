Corporate Deal

NICE Systems Ltd. has agreed to acquire artificial intelligence-focused customer engagement platform LiveVox in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raanana, Israel-based NICE Systems was advised by Davis Polk. LiveVox, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Eric Cohen, Dov Kogen, Garett Morin, Henry Pruitt and Monica Shilling.

Technology

October 06, 2023, 11:25 AM

