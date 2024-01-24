Corporate Deal

Medical aesthetic treatment provider Cynosure and Hahn & Co., which has recently acquired Lutronic, have agreed to merge. The transaction, announced Jan. 19, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Westford, California-based Cynosure was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Chris Anthony and Kevin Rinker. The Weil Gotshal team was led by private equity partners Robert Rizzo and Arnie Fridhandler. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Kim & Chang counseled Seoul, S. Korea-based Hahn & Co.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 24, 2024, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /