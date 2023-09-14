Vital Energy Inc., an independent energy company, has agreed to acquire certain assets from Henry Energy LP, Henry Resources LLC, Tall City Property Holdings III and Maple Energy Holdings for a combined consideration of approximately $1.16 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Vital was advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Houston-based partners Stephen Szalkowski and John Greer. Tall City Property, which is based in Midland, Texas, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Adam Larson, Chris Heasley, Alia Heintz and Kate Willson. Jackson Walker acted as legal counsel to Henry and Vinson & Elkins guided Maple Energy.
September 14, 2023, 11:29 AM