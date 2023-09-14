Corporate Deal

Vital Energy Inc., an independent energy company, has agreed to acquire certain assets from Henry Energy LP, Henry Resources LLC, Tall City Property Holdings III and Maple Energy Holdings for a combined consideration of approximately $1.16 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Vital was advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Houston-based partners Stephen Szalkowski and John Greer. Tall City Property, which is based in Midland, Texas, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Adam Larson, Chris Heasley, Alia Heintz and Kate Willson. Jackson Walker acted as legal counsel to Henry and Vinson & Elkins guided Maple Energy.

