Corporate Deal

Mission Control Acquisition Corp., a blank check company targeting the satellite communications sector, registered with the SEC on Aug. 24 for a $100 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Shearman & Sterling partners Taylor E. Landry and Bill Nelson. The underwriters, led by EarlyBirdCapital Inc. and Exos Securities LLC, are represented by Blank Rome partner Brad Shiffman.

Space Economy

August 25, 2023, 4:35 PM

