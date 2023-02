Corporate Deal

Ocean Biomedical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company formed via SPAC merger with Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp., announced on Feb. 15 that its shares have begun trading on the Nasdaq. Providence, Rhode Island-based Ocean Biomedical was advised by a Dykema Gossett team led by partner Kate Bechen. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough represented Aesther Healthcare.

