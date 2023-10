Corporate Deal

Pave America, a provider of asphalt and concrete solutions, announced its strategic partnership with Kansas Asphalt and Central States Paving & Concrete. Warrenton, Washington-based Pave America was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partner Ted Ackerman. Counsel information was not immediately available for Kansas Asphalt and Central States Paving.

Construction & Engineering

October 16, 2023, 3:21 PM

