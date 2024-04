Corporate Deal

Saint-Gobain has agreed to acquire metal building manufacturer the Bailey Group Companies, consisting of Bailey-Hunt Ltd. and its subsidiaries, for 880 million Canadian dollars ($589 million). Courbevoie, France-based Saint-Gobain was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partner Jim Langston. Counsel information for the Bailey Group, which is based in Minneapolis, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 09, 2024, 2:31 PM

