Corporate Deal

Food manufacturer Altmuhltaler Mineralbrunnen has agreed to sell Germany-based beverage manufacturer Brandenburger Urstromquelle GmbH & Co. KG to Red Bull GmbH and Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH. Altmuhltaler is advised by a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Jan Bonhage, Frank Burmeister, Markus Ernst, Joachim Rosengarten and Christoph Wilken. Counsel information for Red Bull and Rauch Fruchtsafte was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 18, 2022, 10:29 AM