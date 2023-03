Corporate Deal

OCI Global, a nitrogen and hydrogen products producer, was counseled by Clifford Chance in a debt offering valued at $600 million. The Clifford Chance team was led by partners Paul Deakins. Underwriters for the offering included BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, advised by White & Case. The White & Case team included partners Melissa Butler, Mahmoud Ezz, James Greene and Tarek Mohanna. The notes come due 2033.

Banking & Financial Services

March 23, 2023, 9:05 AM

