Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray represented Novavax Inc. in a licensing agreement with Sanofi to sell Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine and a collaboration to create a combined global COVID-19 and influenza shot. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partners Hannah England and David McIntosh. Counsel information was not immediately available for Paris-based Sanofi.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 13, 2024, 10:41 AM

