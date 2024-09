Corporate Deal

PG&E was counseled by Hunton Andrews Kurth in a bond issuance worth $1.75 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, including Barclays and J.P. Morgan Chase, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Lara Buchwald, Hillary Coleman, Marcel Fausten, Michael Kaplan and Mario Verdolini.

September 09, 2024, 9:56 AM