Ooma, a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, has acquired 2600Hz, a company focused on communications applications targeted at resellers, for $33 million in cash. Ooma was advised by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. 2600Hz Inc., which is based in San Francisco, was represented by Beyers Costin Simon.

October 25, 2023, 3:01 PM

