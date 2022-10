Corporate Deal

Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, announced that it has made a majority investment ImageQuix, a professional photographer-focused workflow management provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Charlesbank was advised by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. ASG, ImageQuix's former investor, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Patrick Sandor.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 14, 2022, 8:03 AM