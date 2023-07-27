Corporate Deal

Enel SpA, acting through its subsidiary Enel Green Power SpA, has agreed to sell a 50 percent interest in Greece-based renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power Hellas, to Macquarie Asset Management for an enterprise value of approximately 980 million euros ($1.08 billion). The transaction, announced July 26, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sydney-based Macquarie Asset was advised by a Jones Day team that was led by partners Vica Irani and Ben Larkin. Counsel information for Enel, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

Energy

July 27, 2023, 9:00 AM

