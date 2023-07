Corporate Deal

O'Melveny & Myers has guided San Francisco-based customer service software company Gladly in connection with the launch of its new artificial intelligence and automation-focused platform, Gladly Sidekick. The O'Melveny & Myers team was led by Silicon Valley-based partners Warren Lazarow and Wenting Yu.

Technology

July 17, 2023, 9:37 AM

