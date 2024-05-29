Corporate Deal

FTAI Aviation Ltd. announced that it has entered into definitive agreements providing for the internalization of the company’s management operations. Under the internalization agreement, the company and its external manager FIG LLC, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, have terminated the management and advisory agreement. The special committee of the board of directors for FTAI was advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Fortress Investment Group was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Blair Thetford, Peter Serating and Joseph Coco.

Transportation & Logistics

